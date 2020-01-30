Claflin and community

MASON COUNTY — The Robert & Louise Claflin Foundation awarded $30,847.03 in its most recent grant cycle.

Organizations will be utilizing educational tools, keeping animals healthy, promoting literacy, and helping firefighters save lives.

The Mason County Library system received $7,500 for a Kids Play Café for the libraries in Mason, Point Pleasant and New Haven. The play areas will foster discovery, creativity and imagination.

The Library Director Pam Thompson reports to the Claflin Foundation that she was able to use the Claflin money to match funds from another grant to provide additional monies to develop the Kids Play Café.

Mason County Career Center’s Brent Hereford received $6,884.03 for implementation of his Welding Equipment Modernization project. The money will be spent on equipment so that the welding students will become proficient in fabrication skills and basic engineering. The equipment includes a Dake Cut Manual Cold Saw and accessories. The new saw will boast an upgraded and safer learning tool.

Also receiving funding at the Mason County Career Center is Steve Richardson’s PLTW-Engineering Equipment project for $3,360. Although this project is a component of a larger-scale program, this money will go toward the purchase of power tools including a Band Saw, Drill Press, Belt Sander, Table and Vernier Structure Tester.

Wahama High School’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) received $2,955 for a High Tunnel project. FFA Advisor Brooke Neal indicates the tunnel concept aligns with the far-to- school movement. Therefore, the tunnel will be used to grow vegetables and fruits to provide hands-on experiences for students as well as supply foods for the cafeteria.

The Point Pleasant Primary School’s Andrea Henderson will take her students on a trip to the Great Wolf Lodge in Cincinnati. The $2,275 will be applied to the Sensory Support project which includes a one-night, two-day trip for special needs students, teachers and support personnel to participate in aqua therapy activities. Shawnee State University student teachers will provide a specialized curriculum based upon Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy recommendations.

Wahama High School Science Teacher Jodie Roush received his ninth grant for his school’s science department. The current award of $2,100 for the Scientific Inquiry and Technology project will purchase lab supplies and equipment as well as technology components. Watch for a future article on how nine years of Claflin awards has helped Wahama High School Science department and student success in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) activities.

The New Haven Volunteer Fire Department received its 11th award for $1,891 to purchase an Automatic External Defibrillator (AED). Chief Stephen Duncan indicates This new defibrillator will replace old or obsolete equipment which is used in helping to save lives in the New Haven community.

The Mason County Kitty Korral received $1,200 for the sponsorship of fundraising activities. The Kitty Korral will organize activities to generate operating funds for the trapping, spay/neutering and return of homeless cats.

Beale Elementary will use $1,092 for a COSI on Wheels activity. Teachers Alisha Wallis and Amilda Noll-Thompson’s project Building Education Across Learning Environments (BEALE) is a larger-scaled project which will be enhanced with the COSI on Wheels outreach program. The BEALE project is to motivate students for a better understanding of science and literature involvement with exhibits, demonstrations, and other educational activity and experiences.

Trish Young is creating a literary legacy with her Ashton Bulldog Bookworms project. The current award of $690 is the eighth year for receiving funding for the project. Essentially, the class composes, illustrates and publishes a book with the uses of technology and writing skills. Watch for a future article on how this Ashton Bulldog Bookworms project has helped Trish Young’s students and Ashton Elementary.

Bend Area C.A.R.E. received $500 for Claflin C.A.R.E. Youth Events during the Bend Area’s Annual Catfish Tournament. Jodie Roush indicates that Claflin monies are used to sponsor youth events to leverage further monies for the wider reach of Bend Area C.A.R.E. making charitable contributions to programs such as Kids for Christmas. The award will be used to purchase event supplies.

The Ninth Annual Wahama Bicycle Race received $400. The funds were requested for Jodie Roush to focus on youth fitness. The money will cover the cost of rider safety and race supplies.

The Robert & Louise Claflin Foundation has awarded more than one million dollars in grants over the past decade. Online grant applications can be filed at https://hyerlittlepage.com/the-claflin-foundation/.

Foundation awards over $30K in grants