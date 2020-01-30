Cookie sales underway for local Scouts

MASON COUNTY — Local Girl Scouts of the USA troops are out in full force to sell cookies.

There are three troops in Mason County, two in Point Pleasant and one in Mason. Pre-orders for cookies are going on now, but once the cookies are delivered at the end of February, the Girl Scouts will be around the county selling boxes.

This year, the boxes are $5 each and the newest flavor is lemon, according to Julie Boggs, the service unit administrator for the county and the leader of troop #51438 in Point Pleasant. Boggs said that in 2019, Mason County Girl Scouts sold 6,579 boxes.

The new year for the scouts typically starts in October, but Boggs said that girls can join a troop at any time during the year. Currently, Boggs said there are 24 Girl Scouts in the county.

“We’re about sisterhood. We’re about being there for each other — encouraging each other, including each other,” Boggs said.

The Girl Scouts also learn about financial responsibility, etiquette, health and safety, and much more. Boggs said that the girls choose the topics they want to practice and learn about. In an upcoming meeting, the Point Pleasant EMTs are going to teach CPR to the scouts. Boggs said the girls are also planning to cook and serve a meal at the Ronald McDonald House in Huntington. There is a national organization convention in Orlando, Fla. in the coming months where members in sixth grade and up can observe the democratic process within the organization. There are activities for the younger members at the convention.

Boggs is hoping to have recruitment events to gain more members throughout the county.

For more information about Girl Scouts, contact the Black Diamond Girl Scout Council at (304) 345-7722.

Troop 31737 made birdhouses for Smoke Rise Ranch. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_GS1.jpg Troop 31737 made birdhouses for Smoke Rise Ranch. Black Diamond Girl Scout Council | Courtesy Members of Troop 31737 worked on their art badges. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_GS2.jpg Members of Troop 31737 worked on their art badges. Black Diamond Girl Scout Council | Courtesy Pictured are members of Troop 51438 at their bridging ceremony. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_GS3.jpg Pictured are members of Troop 51438 at their bridging ceremony. Black Diamond Girl Scout Council | Courtesy

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

