Holiday parties, heart health for seniors

MASON COUNTY — Valentine’s Day parties and heart health will highlight the month of February at the Mason County senior citizen centers.

Parties will be held on Feb. 14 at both the Gene Salem Senior Center in Point Pleasant and the Mason Senior Center. There will be cupcakes and punch, and those attending are asked to bring snacks to share.

“American Heart Awareness” is a program that will be presented at the Salem center on Feb. 5 by Malissa Slone, R.N., at 10:30 a.m. The presentation will be made on Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. by Angela Dorsey, R.N., at the Mason center.

Other activities in Mason will include:

Feb. 13 – Wellness checks at 10 a.m.;

Feb. 24 – Crafts with Missie at 10 a.m.; and,

Feb. 26 – “What’s New in 2020,” a Senior Health Insurance Program (SHIP) presentation by Ann Dalton at 11:30 a.m.

Regular activities in Mason are bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m., Healthy Steps Exercise Group on Wednesdays at 10 a.m., and music and church service on Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Upcoming activities at the Salem center will be:

Feb. 4 – “Identifying Scams” by Hope Roush of Ohio Valley Bank at 10:30 a.m.;

Feb. 5 – Wellness and blood pressure checks by Ruth Upton, R.N., at 10:30 a.m.;

Feb. 11 – Crafts (rock painting) with Kathy Cobb at 10 a.m.;

Feb. 18 – Sewing and embroidery (quilt squares) with Carmen at 10 a.m.;

Feb. 25 – Crafts with Yvette at 10 a.m.; and,

Feb. 25 – “What’s New in 2020” at 11 a.m.

Regular activities in Point Pleasant are bingo on Mondays and Fridays, Senior Center Country Band on Wednesdays, and church service or Bible study on Thursdays. All begin at 10 a.m.

Both centers serve lunch each weekday at 11:30 a.m. They will be closed on Feb. 17 in observance of Presidents Day.

Addition program information and job opportunities can be found at www.masonseniors.com

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

