MCCF announces spring grant applications

The Mason County Community Foundation (MCCF) is announcing that applications are now being accepted for the Spring Community Action Grants. Charitable organizations, schools, and government entities are eligible to apply. Applications may be obtained by visiting the website at www.mccfinc.org or by accessing the link on their Facebook page. Applications are also available by contacting the foundation office at 108 N Church St., Ripley, WV 25271. Guidelines for grant applicants are included in the application packet.

Current grants are available to organizations serving Mason County in the following areas: Programs and services for children and youth; health and human services; anti-poverty; community building; neighborhood projects; arts, culture and heritage; the environment; security; animal welfare and more. The deadline to submit a Spring Grant Application is March 16. For more information about the Spring Grant Application cycle at the Community Foundation of Mason County, please call the office at 304-372-4500.

The Community Foundation of Mason County is a non-profit, registered charitable public foundation that seeks to build community vitality by providing efficient, flexible donor services, grants to a broad range of community initiatives, and leadership in understanding and responding to current community needs.

Information submitted by Jennifer Pitts, MCCF program manager.