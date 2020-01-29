Point Pleasant named in ‘safest cities study’

POINT PLEASANT — The City of Point Pleasant was recently placed as the seventh safest city in West Virginia in a study conducted by HomeSnacks.

HomeSnacks conducted the study by analyzing the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Uniform Crime Report. The report summarizes the number of property crimes (thefts, burglaries, or motor vehicle thefts) and violent crimes (murders, assaults, rapes, or armed robberies) in each particular city.

Through the FBI’s report, HomeSnacks found that there were 96 violent crimes per 100,000 people last year. There were 1,478 property crimes per 100,000 people. This computes to a 1 in 1,031 change of being the victim of violence.

Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings said these good results are due to the police department and citizens who help to inform them of dangerous activity.

“First, it goes to our police department, Chief Veith and those who protect and serve our great city,” Billings said. “Then, our citizens, who in turn work together throughout their neighborhoods and then keep us informed about things that are not right that are happening to let us know what is going on.”

Charles Humphreys, the executive director of Main Street Point Pleasant, said the city has many guests throughout the year who seem to enjoy their visit.

“I can say that I’m on the streets a lot and, as far as I can see, we have a very, very safe community,” Humphreys said.

The study analyzed cities in West Virginia with populations over 2,000 people, which meant they studied 31 cities.

The top 10 safest cities were Wellsburg, Weirton, Charles Town, Madison, Hinton, Weston, Point Pleasant, Ranson, Kenova and Oak Hill. The most dangerous city in West Virginia was Beckley, which has a 1 in 16 chance of being a victim of crime, according to HomeSnacks.

According to its website, “HomeSnacks combines recent data from the Census, FBI, OpenStreetMaps, and dozens of other sources into bite-sized studies to help you understand what it’s like to live in different communities across the country.”

Find the study here: https://www.homesnacks.net/cities/safest-places-in-west-virginia/

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

