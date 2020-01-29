Church establishes Getty benefit fund

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church has set up an account to raise funds for one of their members who has recently been faced with many medical obstacles.

Mary Jane Getty of Point Pleasant, who is also a retired teacher with Mason County Schools, had a kidney transplant last year, which was successful. However, just as she was progressing in her recovery from the transplant and getting back to a “normal” life, in October, Getty suffered a fall and broke both legs. When she fell, she was actually volunteering as a judge at the Point Pleasant Junior High School Social Studies Fair. Following the fall which required surgery at Charleston Area Media Center, she was transferred to a nursing and rehabilitation center where she has been since November 2019. Though she has insurance, it only partially covers her care as she attempts to regain her independence so she can return home.

The Point Pleasant Presbyterian Women set up a fund at People’s Bank to collect donations to assist with Getty’s medical expenses. The fund is called “Mary Jane Getty Benefit Fund.”

“She’s a very generous person,” said church member Donna Lambert, “and she’d be the first to donate to someone else. We think it’s time that we lend her a helping hand.”

Getty spent decades working for Mason County Schools, primarily at PPJHS and Point Pleasant Middle School prior to that with many students remembering her as the school librarian and/or volunteering at athletic or academic events. During her retirement, she has also been an adjunct instructor at Marshall University’s Mid-Ohio Valley Center. She is a 1968 graduate of Point Pleasant High School with degrees pertaining to education from Marshall University.

“She has helped so many kids through the years,” Lambert said. “She’s gone beyond what most teachers would.”

Lambert said the church hopes that the fund can offset some of Getty’s rehabilitation expenses from this unexpected chapter in life.

Beth Sergent contributed to this article.

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

