A fisherman’s paradise

The West Virginia Department of Natural Resources stocked the lake at Krodel Park in Point Pleasant with trout on Thursday. Many fishermen have been out to see what they can catch at the lake since then. Krodel and Chief Cornstalk Lake in Southside were both stocked last week and they will be stocked with trout again in March.

