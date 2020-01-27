County, state, national candidates

POINT PLEASANT — The candidate filing period for the May 12 primary election has ended.

The updated candidate list is provided by Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley and the West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner. The filing period ended Saturday, Jan. 25, but potential candidates could have mailed their papers and fees to the office as long as they were postmarked by midnight, Jan. 25.

The following candidates were filed at the county clerk’s office as of Monday, Jan. 27 at 4 p.m.:

Assessor: Ron Hickman-D; Sally Smith-D; Aimee Duncan-R.

Magistrate: Ernie Watterson-Div.1; Steve Tarbett-Div. 1; Melanie Sang-Div.2

Commissioner: Rick Handley-D-Dist.3

Sheriff: Jason Jeffers-D; Marc Kearns-D; Curtis McConihay-R; Corey Miller-R; Ronald Spencer-D; William Keefer-R; Brooks Pelfrey-D

Board of Education: Meagan Bonecutter-Dist.3; Cassidy Duffer-Dist. 4; Rhonda Tennant-Dist.1.

Prosecuting Attorney: Seth Gaskins-R; Tanya Handley-D.

Conservation District Supervisor: Jeremy Grant.

There were no candidates who filed for County Surveyor or County Committee Members.

The following list, provided by the W.Va. Secretary of State’s office, contains the state and national candidates as of 4 p.m. on Monday:

President: Donald Trump, R-Palm Beach, Fla.; Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, R-San Diego, Calif.; Bob Ely, R-Lake Forest, Ill.; Matthew J. Matern, R-Los Angeles, Calif.; Bill Weld, R-Canton, Mass.; Michael Bennet, D-Denver, Colo.; Joseph Biden, D-Wilmington, Del; Michael Bloomberg, D-New York; Pete Buttigieg, D-South Bend, Ind; John Delaney, D-Potomac, Md.; Tulsi Gabbard, D-Kailua, Hawaii; Amy Klobuchar, D-Minneapolis, Minn.; Deval Patrick, D-Richmond, Va.; David Rice, D-Parkersburg, W.Va.; Bernie Sanders, D-Burlington, Vt; Tom Steyer, D-San Francisco, Calif; Elizabeth Warren, D-Cambridge, Mass.; Andrew Yang, D-New York, N.Y.

U.S House of Representatives: Carol Miller, R-Huntington; Russell Siegel, R-Lewisburg; Paule David, D-Huntington; Jeff Lewis, D-Milton; Hilary Turner, D-Huntington; Lacy Watson, D-Bluefield.

U.S. Senate: Larry Butcher, R-Washington; Shelley Moore Capito, R-Charleston; Allen Whitt, R-Kenna; Richard Ojeda II, D-Holden; Richie Robb, D-South Charleston; Paula Swearengin, D-Sophia.

Governor: Jim Justice, R-Lewisburg; Shelby Fitzhugh, R-Martinsburg; Michael Folk, R-Martinsburg; Brooke Lunsford, R-Salt Rock; Charles Sheedy, Sr., R-Cameron; Doug Six, R-Burton; Woody Thrasher, R-Bridgeport; Doughlas Hughes, D-Logan; Jody Murphy, D-Parkersburg; Ben Salango, D-Charleston; Stephen Smith, D-Charleston; Ron Stollings, D-Danville.

Secretary of State: Mac Warner, R-Charleston; Natalie Tennant, D-Charleston.

Auditor: Mary Ann Roebuck Claytor, D-St. Albans; John McCuskey, R-Charleston.

State Treasurer: John D. Perdue, D-Cross Lanes; Riley Moore, R-Harpers Ferry.

Commissioner of Agriculture: Bob Beach, D-Morgantown; WM J.R. Keplinger, D-Moorefield; Dave Miller, D-Tunnelton; Kent Leonhardt, R-Fairview; Roy Ramey, R-Lesage.

Attorney General: Patrick Morrisey, R-Harpers Ferry; Sam Petsonk, D-Edmond; Isaac Sponaugle, D-Franklin.

Justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals: Tim Armstead, Div. 1; Richard Neely, Div. 1; Jim Douglas, Div. 2; Kristina Raynes, Div. 2; Joanna Tabit, Div. 2; William Wooton, Div. 2; Lora Dyer, Div. 3-unexpired term; John Hutchison, Div. 3-Unexpired term; Bill Schwartz, Div. 3-unexpired term.

State Senate, District Four: Amy Grady, R-Leon; Mitch Carmichael, R-Ripley; Jim Butler, R-Gallipolis Ferry; Bruce Ashworth, D-Ripley.

House of Delegates 13th District: Scott Brewer, D-New Haven; David Caldwell, D-Buffalo; Scott Cadle, R-Letart; Robert Marchar, R-Letart; Joshua Higginbotham, R-Poca; James Kennedy, R-Ravenswood; Jonathan Pinson, R-Point Pleasant.

House of Delegates 14th District: Levi Billiter, D-Point Pleasant; Chris Yeager, D-Southside; Brian Scott, R-Milton; Johnnie Wamsley II, R-Point Pleasant.

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

