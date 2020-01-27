Candidates beat filing deadline in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — After a slow start, the Town of New Haven will have a full slate of candidates, plus more, for the municipal election on June 9.

Friday marked the deadline for candidates to file for office in person at town hall. At the end of the day, two will be seeking the mayor’s seat, four will be bidding for recorder, and nine will be vying for one of five council seats.

Running for mayor will be incumbent Greg Kaylor, who will be facing Phillip Serevicz. Seeking recorder are incumbent Roberta Hysell, as well as Monica Mitchell, Jennifer Russell, and Rebecca Benson.

All five incumbent council members are seeking reelection, including Roy Grimm, Matthew Shell, Steven Carpenter, Grant Hysell, and George Gibbs. The four additional candidates are Colton McKinney, Stephen Ohlinger, Jr., Jessica Rickard and Bruce Adams.

Candidates have until March 17 to withdraw. Write-in candidates can announce their intentions until April 21.

Newly elected officials will take office on July 1. Salaries for the officers are $200 per meeting for mayor; $187.50 per meeting for recorder; and $75 each per meeting for council members.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

