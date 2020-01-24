Weather pushes U.S. 35 completion date

The latest, final completion date for the completion of U.S. 35 through Mason and Putnam counties is May 14, 2021, according to Cliff Farley from the West Virginia Division of Highways. Weather delays pushed the final completion date, which had been set for October of this year. Still, work is progressing on the project, estimated to cost around $255 million, which will take 14.6 miles of U.S. 35 from two to four lanes and include a bridge interchange near Buffalo. Pictured are Farley and Mason County Commissioner Rick Handley taking in the view of the new road near Pond Branch Road in Southside on Friday.

