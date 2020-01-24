Influenza cases on the rise

MASON COUNTY — Mason County has seen a recent increase in the number of flu cases, according to Jennifer Thomas, nurse administrator with the county health department, but it’s not too late to take precautionary measures.

Thomas said Influenza A had been prevalent in the area, but as of last week, there was a spike in Influenza B. Symptoms for both are the same, she added, and include fever, sore throat, headache, body aches, cough, runny or stuffy nose, and fatigue.

The good news is, Thomas said, it is not too late to get a flu shot. The health department still has a limited supply of flu vaccines sent to the agency by the state. She said this supply is mainly for children and adults with no insurance. Flu shots also remain available at several local pharmacies, as well as physician offices.

Thomas said beyond the flu vaccine, there are several precautions people can take to avoid illness. The main one, she emphasized, is frequent hand washing. Using hand sanitizer also helps, as well as taking advantage of the sanitary wipes that some stores offer to wipe down the handles of shopping carts.

For those who do get the flu, or other illness, Thomas said the best thing to do is stay home to prevent it from spreading. She recommended the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, at www.cdc.gov

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

