Prevention coalition discusses SADD groups

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Prevention Coalition met on Tuesday to discuss upcoming events and student prevention groups.

All three high schools in the county have a Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) group to advocate for positive life decisions. The advisor for Point Pleasant High School’s SADD group was present at the meeting as well as Wahama’s advisor and three students.

Wahama’s group reported that they recently participated in the community Christmas event organized by the Family Resource Network (FRN). They will have their annual spring fling on April 7, which will include an Easter egg stroll and games for community outreach.

Point Pleasant’s group said they are planning on having an awareness week on smoking and vaping in March. They hope to have prizes similar to Red Ribbon Week. In May, the advisor plans to do a mock car crash from drinking and driving to raise awareness for prom and graduation events.

The coalition hopes to have all three schools represented at the national SADD conference later in the year.

FRN director Greg Fowler told the coalition that FRN received a grant for Anti-Vaping Online Information Dissemination (AVOID) training. This is a curriculum for students.

Prevention Coalition coordinator Ronie Wheeler recently graduated form the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA) Academy. Wheeler said he learned much and will use this information moving forward with the coalition meetings. During the program, he wrote a mission, vision and information about the coalition.

The coalition discussed finances for the SADD conference. Fowler said the prevention coalition operates with a grant of$12,000 per year. Each school has $500 for their SADD groups and these funds can be used to send students to the conference. Advisors will get a final count on how many students wish to attend and the group will then determine the financial situation.

The next prevention coalition meeting will be Feb, 18 at 4:15 p.m. at the courthouse annex building.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-17.jpg

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.