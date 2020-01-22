OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital raises minimum wage to $15 per hour

ATHENS — OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital announced that on Jan. 16, AFSCME 1252 bargaining unit members ratified a proposal by the hospital to increase the current contract minimum wage from $12.07 to $15 per hour. Additionally, associates earning just above the $15 minimum starting wage will receive a pay adjustment. In total, more than 225 associates will receive a pay increase in February as a result of this change.

In November 2019, OhioHealth brought a $15 minimum wage to associates across its entire system, including the non-bargaining unit associates in southeast Ohio. The vote yesterday brings the number of current OhioHealth associates impacted in our region to 400.

“One of the most important things we can do for our associates and for the health of our community is to make sure we pay people fairly,” said Mark Seckinger, president of OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital. “That means each and every associate – regardless of where they work or the job they perform.”

Groups most impacted include areas of highest voluntary turnover such as Environmental Services, Patient Escorts and Patient Support Associates (PSAs).

This minimum wage increase initiative was part of a larger review of compensation at O’Bleness.

Earlier in 2019, recognizing the nationwide shortage of bedside nurses, O’Bleness approached AFSCME Local 1252 with a plan for a new, increased compensation model for O’Bleness nurses. The increased compensation model was voted on and accepted in June 2019 and 135 O’Bleness nurses have received increased compensation as a result. The new compensation system will help O’Bleness retain its current nurses and attract talented new nurses to southeastern Ohio.

OhioHealth defines fair pay as compensation that is equitable within OhioHealth and competitive with its external market. For some jobs, however, the external market rate may be insufficient. Ohio’s state minimum wage of $8.70 per hour is not enough to enable people to support themselves and their families.

“As one of the largest employers in Athens County, we are happy and proud to be able to offer this increase,” said Seckinger. “I want to thank the AFSCME leadership for their partnership and for ultimately helping improve the economic status of our associates and our communities.”

