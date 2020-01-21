National, state candidates file for office

CHARLESTON — It appears West Virginians will not be lacking candidates to choose from in the packed May 12 primary when it comes to national, state and district races.

The filing deadline in West Virginia is Saturday, Jan. 25, therefore, this list is as of Tuesday, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner:

President: Incumbent Donald Trump, R-Palm Beach, Fla.; Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, R-San Diego, Calif.; Joseph Biden, D-Wilmington, Del; Michael Bloomberg, D-New York; Pete Buttigieg, D-South Bend, Ind; John Delaney, D-Potomac, Md.; David Rice, D-Parkersburg, W.Va.; Bernie Sanders, D-Burlington, Vt; Tom Steyer, D-San Francisco, Calif; Elizabeth Warren, D-Cambridge, Mass.

U.S House of Representatives: Paule David, D-Huntington; Jeff Lewis, D-Milton; Russell Siegel, R-Lewisburg; Hilary Turner, D-Huntington.

U.S. Senate: Shelley Moore Capito, R-Charleston; Richard Ojeda II, D-Holden; Paula Swearengin, D-Sophia; Allen Whitt, R-Kenna.

Governor: Jim Justice, R-Lewisburg; Shelby Fitzhugh, R-Martinsburg; Michael Folk, R-Martinsburg; Doug Six, R-Burton; Woody Thrasher, R-Bridgeport; Jody Murphy, D-Parkersburg; Ben Salango, D-Charleston; Stephen Smith, D-Charleston; Ron Stollings, D-Danville.

Secretary of State: Mac Warner, R-Charleston; Natalie Tennant, D-Charleston.

Auditor: Mary Ann Roebuck Claytor, D-St. Albans.

State Treasurer: John D. Perdue, D-Cross Lanes.

Commissioner of Agriculture: Bob Beach, D-Morgantown; Kent Leonhardt, R-Fairview; Dave Miller, D-Tunnelton.

Attorney General: Patrick Morrisey, R-Harpers Ferry; Sam Petsonk, D-Edmond; Isaac Sponaugle, D-Franklin.

Justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals: Brent Benjamin, Charleston. Darrell V. McGraw, Jr., Charleston. Beth Walker, Morgantown. William R. “Bill” Wooton, Beckley. Wayne King, Wallback.

State Senate, District Four: Amy Grady, R-Leon; Mitch Carmichael, R-Ripley.

House of Delegates 13th District: Scott Brewer, D-New Haven; Scott Cadle, R-Letart; Robert Marchar, R-Letart.

House of Delegates 14th District: Levi Billiter, D-Point Pleasant; Brian Scott, R-Milton; Johnnie Wamsley II, R-Point Pleasant.

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

