Recycling options

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Solid Waste Authority (SWA) will be expanding its hours starting Jan. 27.

The recycling center, located on Fairgrounds Road, will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Mason County Commissioner Sam Nibert said the SWA had bins outside of the gates when the recycling center was closed, but with the new hours, those bins will no longer be there. Nibert and the other commissioners reported that people were dropping their trash at the recycling bins.

“We’re really stressing the fact that we’re in the recycling business, we’re not in the trash business,” Nibert said.

The center collects all recyclable items, including glass, plastic, cans, cardboard, newspaper, shredded papers and tires. Commissioner Sam Nibert said they will accept appliances and some scrap metals if needed. The SWA sells the collected items to pay for the operations.

As previously reported by the Register, the county received three grants for the SWA. The SWA was awarded $95,874 to assist with personnel, vehicle, equipment upgrades and operational expenses. The Board of Education received $63,193.24 for funding a new countywide school recycling initiative. The commissioners received $56,000 to construct a building to store materials for the recycling program.

Nibert said they were going to start the new building soon because they are running out of room. Nibert also said that the SWA is partnering with the school board to place bins throughout the schools to collect papers and other materials.

For people who cannot drive to the center, there are green recycling bins on trailers throughout the county — at Nibert’s Auction Barn in Ashton, Beale School, Letart Community Building, Town of Mason, Town of New Haven and City National Bank in Point Pleasant. Nibert said if there is a community in need, the SWA has extra bins that can be requested.

The recycling center bundles cardboard to sell. They also collect tires. Green recycling bins, like these, are placed throughout the county for people who do not want to drive to the Point Pleasant SWA center.

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

