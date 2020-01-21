Filing deadline for New Haven election Friday

NEW HAVEN — Friday marks the final day to file for office in the New Haven municipal election, and as of Tuesday afternoon, only five candidates have announced their intentions.

Two candidates have filed for the office of mayor. They include incumbent Greg Kaylor and Phillip Serevicz.

Monica Mitchell has filed for the office of recorder. Seeking one of five council seats so far are Colton McKinney and Stephen Ohlinger, Jr. None of the current office holders, with the exception of Kaylor, have filed. They include Recorder Roberta Hysell, and council members Roy Dale Grimm, George Gibbs, Matthew Shell, Grant Hysell, and Steve Carpenter.

There is no fee to run for office. Potential candidates can file at the town hall through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The mayor is paid $200 per meeting; recorder, $187.50 per meeting; and council members, $75 each per meeting. There are generally two regular meetings a month, with the exception of November and December, when there is one.

The election will be held on June 9. Newly elected officials will take office July 1.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-15.jpg

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.