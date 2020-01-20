Charity bingo supports Shriners

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #731, in a combined effort with the Gallipolis Shriners Club, raised $2,407 for Shriner’s Hospital during the January charity bingo at the Moose Lodge in Camp Conley.

Two local people who were treated at Shriners Hospital were honored at the event. As previously reported in the Register, Jason Smith and cousin Tre Smith were both severely burned. Jason was injured in 2003 and Tre was injured in 2014. Their stories led to the Moose’s collaboration with the Gallipolis Shriners Club.

According to Moose member Dave Morgan, all proceeds from the event will benefit the Shriners Hospital. Morgan also said they raised over $700 before the proceeds from the bingo games were counted.

Shriners Hospital’s mission is to “provide the highest quality care to children with neuromusculoskeletal conditions, burn injuries and other special healthcare needs with a compassionate, family-centered and collaborative care environment.” Shriners also conducts research that will improve the quality of care and life.

Morgan said the local Shriners Club provides transportation to those in need.

The next Moose Lodge charity bingo even will be Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. The proceeds will go toward scholarships for all three Mason County high schools. Morgan said he guarantees at least $500 per high school.

The Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #731 raised over $2400 for Shriners Hospital during its January charity bingo event. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_Moose-Jan.-Bingo.jpg The Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #731 raised over $2400 for Shriners Hospital during its January charity bingo event. Courtesy

February’s bingo to benefit local students

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

