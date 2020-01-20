Mason discusses changes to building permits

MASON — Changes to the building permit ordinance will be considered by members of the Mason Town Council, it was decided at the most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Donna Dennis, Recorder Harley Stewart, and council members Becky Pearson, Sharon Kearns, Sarah Stover, and (by telephone) Marty Yeager.

The mayor gave council members a proposed ordinance that would increase the costs of building permits. Other changes would add a demolition fee, add a cost to bring in a pre-built building, add fencing as needing a permit, and explaining “repair” versus “alteration.” The members will look over the possible changes until the next meeting.

Rita Darst of the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Council attended the meeting to inform the council of the Career Connections program.

She told the members that the town could accept workers through the program for approximately six months at no cost. The goal is to teach the program participants skills that will help them obtain future employment, and to teach them good work ethic. The council agreed to complete the application.

Following an executive session, the council voted to hire Attorney Nick Dalton from Point Pleasant as the town attorney at $100 per hour with no retainer. Dennis said Dalton also requested to be the municipal judge, and council agreed to hire him at $150 per court session.

Letters will be sent to the present attorney and judge, relieving them of their duties immediately. Councilwoman Stover abstained from the vote due to being the court clerk.

In other action, the council:

Approved Aaron Woolard to attend three classes in order to gain his Class II water and sewer certifications;

Heard a report from Stover on steps she had taken to voice opposition to a Senate bill that she felt was detrimental to the town;

Heard from Police Chief Colton McKinney that the department was approved for a Click It or Ticket campaign Jan. 17 through Feb. 5;

Approved the purchase of a new hot water tank for the wastewater plant office;

Approved the final payment of $9,057 to Triad Engineers for the campground water project in Clifton, with money coming from the water tank fund; and,

Tabled end of the calendar year budget revisions until the next meeting on Feb. 6.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-13.jpg

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

