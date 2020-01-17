Two arrested in reported burglary

POINT PLEASANT — Two people have been arrested in connection with a reported burglary which took place at a residence in the 2300-block of Jackson Avenue this week.

According to a press release from the Point Pleasant Police Department, David D. McDonald, 34, and Megan Fields, 28, both of Point Pleasant, have each been charged with one count of nighttime burglary. The pair was transported to the Western Regional Jail and appeared before Magistrate Melanie Sang for arraignment, with their cash/surety bonds set at $50,000, each.

PPPD Chief Joe Veith stated his department was notified Wednesday about the reported burglary by the homeowner who was out of town when the incident allegedly took place possibly sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. The arrests of the suspects took place on Thursday.

Veith said about 80 percent of the victim’s property has been recovered, though obviously, more items are missing in this ongoing investigation. The PPPD press release also stated another arrest in this case was possible.

“Don’t hesitate for a second to call us,” Veith said, urging the public to report any suspected criminal or suspicious activity as soon as possible.

He added, if a situation doesn’t look or feel right to a person, that person should call the department directly or call 911 so an officer can be dispatched to check it out. Veith said anonymous tips are welcome as well.

According to the PPPD press release, nighttime burglary is a felony charge and if convicted, a person can receive 1-15 years in prison.

As of Friday evening, both McDonald and Fields were listed as incarcerated at the Western Regional Jail.

McDonald https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_1.18-McDonald.jpg McDonald Fields https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_1.18-Fields.jpg Fields https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-12.jpg