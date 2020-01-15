Board of Education meets

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education held its regular meeting on Tuesday evening and approved various agenda items.
All board members — Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter, Ashley Cossin, Dale Shobe and Rhonda Tennant — were present during the meeting.
The board approved minutes from the Dec. 18, 2019 meetings.
The following matters were approved during the meeting: Out of state travel for Carla King, Brent Hereford, Jennifer Wamsley, Keith Taylor and Cheryl Moore, to travel to Alabama, Jan. 27-31, to attend 2020 National TCTW Leaders Forum. Tech Centers that Work grant will be the funding source; Lori Braden and Ben Loudin as approved drivers for the 2019/20 school year. Their driving records have been checked by the WV Department of Motor Vehicles; Out of state travel for Andrea Henderson, JoAnn Thomas, Joyce Banks, Manuela Hall, and students in Mrs. Henderson’s class to travel to Mason, Ohio, March 3-4; The placements of Shana Cockran and Beth Kearns, Marshall University students, to do their practicum in Mason County Schools for the 2019/20 Spring Semester.
The following professional personnel matters were approved: Grant Family Medical Leave for Summer Dean, Teacher, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High School, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; Grant Family Medical Leave for Kaitlin Ramirez, Teacher, Beale Elementary, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; The employment of James Jordan and Betsy Kelvington, Substitute Teachers, effective for the 2019/20 school year.
The following service personnel matters were approved: Grant Family Medical Leave for Raymond Lewis, Custodian, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; Transfer of Michele Becher, Cook, Beale Elementary, to Cook, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, effective Jan. 16; Transfer of Charles McComas, Custodian, Point Pleasant Primary School, to Custodian, Roosevelt Elementary, effective Jan. 16.
The following extra-curricular personnel matters were approved: Resignation of Kevin Hughes, Head Varsity Baseball Coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High, effective Jan. 2; Resignation of Tad Greathouse, Jr High Head Baseball Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective Jan. 1; Resignation of David Withrow, Assistant Boys Varsity Track Coach, Point Pleasant, Jr/Sr High, effective Jan. 7; Employment of Glen Hodges, Jr High Head Softball Coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2019/20 school year; Employment of Jayna Lowery, Jr High Girls Basketball Coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High, effective 2019/20 school year; Placement of Philip Sereviz, Athletic Assistant, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2019/20 school year — this is an unpaid position.
In finance matters, the board approved the financial statement for November, 2019. The board approved Change Order #3, for the School Building Authority (SBA) HVAC Renovation, to Pritchard Electric Company, Inc, in the amount of $421. Reserves from the Project will be the funding source.
The board approved the lowest submitted bid from C&T Equipment, for the purchase of a Rational Combi Oven (model #B128106.43) for New Haven Elementary, at the cost of $19,016.43. Child Nutrition will be the funding source.
The board approved the Agreement between Mason County Board of Education and Informed K12, to provide paperless forms at a cost of $21,680 annually. Step VII will be the funding source.
The board approved the ratification of orders issued, transfers and supplements totaling an amount of $1,063,370.93.
The board went into an executive session to “discuss property matters.”
Mason County Board of Education will have a special LSIC meeting on Jan. 27 at 8:30 a.m. The next regular business meeting will be Jan. 28 at 6 p.m.
Read more about the Mason County Board of Education meeting in upcoming editions of the Point Pleasant Register.