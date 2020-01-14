Coleman to keynote NAACP MLK Day Celebration

GALLIPOLIS — Ella Coleman of Columbus will be the keynote speaker for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Day Celebration hosted by the Southeastern Ohio NAACP Branch that serves Gallia, Jackson and Lawrence Counties; and again this year they are partnering up with the University of Rio Grande MLK Committee and the RSVP of the Ohio Valley.

Coleman’s journalism experience began as a writer and editor for various newspapers and magazines. She entered broadcasting as a media producer for numerous radio and TV stations and organization. She founded the award-winning PURPOSE Magazine, an inspirational and motivational monthly newsstand publication. She serves on the board of directors for the Columbus NAACP, Purpose For Life and Promisedland Orphanage, among others. Her honors include: the Dr. MLK , Jr. Governor’s Award, the highest of its kind in Ohio supporters say; the Eldon Ward Minority Business Award; the Blue Chip Award for Excellence in Communication; the United Negro College Fund’s Distinguished Leadership Award and a Long Street Bridge Cultural Wall honoree in Columbus.

Susan Rogers, director of RSVP of the Ohio Valley (whose home office is in Jackson) will announce and introduce the MLK Contest winners and honorable mentions at this event in Gallipolis. Local residents will have the chance to hear the top three winners present their speeches at the MLK celebration in Gallipolis.

This celebration is open to the public free of charge and will be held at Paint Creek Regular Missionary Baptist Church, 833 Third Ave., Gallipolis, at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020.

