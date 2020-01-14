New Haven talks current water project contract

NEW HAVEN — Members of the New Haven Town Council will explore their options after tabling a request to extend the current water project contract until spring, it was decided at the most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Greg Kaylor, Recorder Roberta Hysell, and council members Steve Carpenter, Grant Hysell and Roy Dale Grimm.

The council received a request to extend the water upgrade project until May 2020. The project was due to be completed in October 2019 according to the original contract. Council members expressed that they did not want to approve the extension, with Recorder Hysell saying she would ask for possible options.

The mayor did acknowledge that the contractor, J.F. Allen Company, has helped the town with various items, such as a recent sewer problem. He too, however, voiced his opposition to the extension.

Charles Rector of the U.S. Census Bureau attended the meeting to emphasize the importance of residents completing and submitting the upcoming Census questionnaire. He said it consists of nine questions that can be answered online, or by telephone or mail.

Rector said a media campaign will begin in February, and residents should receive information by mail in March. The questionnaire can be filled out and submitted once residents have the code that is on their mailing.

Rector continued that the Census is “critical,” and drives decisions on such things as SNAP, WIC, and Headstart in the schools. Also, federal aide and grants are based on the Census, he added.

Recorder Hysell announced that roller skating will begin each Friday this week at the community center. It will be open from 6 to 9 p.m., and admission is $1 with skates, or $3 if renting skates. She also stated that no child will be permitted to leave the center without an adult picking him up.

In other action, the council:

Heard concerns from Paul Madill regarding storm drains near his rental properties that are not functioning properly, and Shawn King on a trespasser who frequents his property;

Approved a water project drawdown in the amount of $287,006, as submitted by Kathy Elliott of Region II Planning and Development;

Agreed to test the water lines at the municipal pool prior to proceeding with concrete work;

Heard a report that workers are filling potholes as time permits;

Hired Jordan Stewart as a CDL garbage truck driver; and,

Heard a report that Patrolman Colin Hill is in his second week at the police academy.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-10.jpg

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.