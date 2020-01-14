Candidates file for New Haven election

NEW HAVEN — It’s been a slow start to the filing period for the New Haven municipal election, with only two candidates filing for offices as of noon on Tuesday, according to Recorder Roberta Hysell.

The filing period began Monday for the June 9 election, where a mayor, recorder, and five council members will be elected. Incumbent Mayor Greg Kaylor will seek reelection as of Tuesday morning, and newcomer Colton McKinney has filed for a council seat. No candidates filed on the first day.

There is no fee to run for office, and the deadline to file is Jan. 25. Potential candidates can file at the town hall Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The mayor is paid $200 per meeting; recorder, $187.50 per meeting; and each council member, $50 per meeting. There are generally two regular meetings a month, with the exception of November and December, when there is one.

Newly elected officials will take office July 1.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

