Point Council discusses recent, upcoming events

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant City Council held its regular meeting on Monday evening to discuss old business and upcoming events.

Those present at the meeting included Mayor Brian Billings, Clerk Amber Tatterson, Council members Janet Hartley, Patricia Sallaz, Jerrie Howard, Gabe Roush, Leigh Ann Shepard, Elaine Hunt and Judy Holland. The following council members were absent from the meeting, Charles Towner, Brad Deal and Rick Simpkins.

The city attorney, Joe Supple, told council he sent a letter to the owner of the burnt house on the 700 block of Main Street. The owners have 14 days since the letter was dated to clean the debris from the lot. Council members Hartley and Howard said they heard the lots sold. Supple said he will check the records at the courthouse and will update council at the next meeting.

The second reading of Article 165 Compensation of Municipal Officers/Employees was passed unanimously. The third reading will take place at the next meeting.

Clerk Tatterson reminded council that the city bought a table at the Sleighbell Ball on Jan. 25 at 8 p.m.

Tatterson said the morning of Jan. 6, city employees noticed the water department’s maintenance garage was broken into over the weekend. Council members and the mayor said they read reports of other business having issues with breaking and entering that same weekend. Tatterson said she ordered cameras for the area.

On Feb. 1, from 9 a.m. – noon, the parks and recreation department will have a boot drive to raise money for various expenses.

Mayor Billings said the street light was replaced at the Medal of Honor Park.

Billings also announced that all three employees of the police department passed their tests and received civil service promotions. Jimmy Reynolds was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant. Bryan Morrow was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant. Tyler DeWeese was promoted from a patrolman to sergeant.

Billings read a letter to council from the state historical district. The letter stated that they had identified historical buildings that were being demolished. Billings said the letter was in reference to the two structures being removed for the new river museum.

Updates to Krodel Park were discussed and Billings said he hoped to have summer help available for Holland, who is the host at the campground. Council discussed the possibility of getting Wi-Fi at the park, but Tatterson said it was going to be very expensive and the connection may be slow to extend to all the campsites. Hartley suggested running the connection to a couple campsites as a trial.

Holland asked for cameras and Tatterson said the city should be able to install the same type of cameras they use at other properties. Holland will work on drafting new rules and regulations for the attorney to review. City administrator Randy Hall said he would look at increasing the lighting at the park.

In council concerns,

-Hartley said the rotary club is still interested in installing kiosks where the clock is and at Riverfront Park. The kiosks will tell visitors what the city has to offer.

-Sallaz said there are teenagers climbing on the sternwheel downtown and breaking the structure. The police department has been contacted.

-Howard told council 2020 is the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, giving women the right to vote. Howard said she hopes the city can do something to celebrate.

Howard reported that high winds have damaged some of the new Christmas decorations. She requested that the mayor contact the company where they bought the decorations to discuss warranty and replacement.

Howard expressed her concerns about the new river museum. She asked if bids need to be accepted before selecting someone to design the structure. Howard also said she hopes council will work to design a structure that fits the city’s historical architectural design.

The next Point Pleasant City Council meeting will be Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

By Kayla Hawthorne

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

