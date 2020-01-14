Community briefs

Editor’s note: Email community meetings and announcements to pprnews@aimmediamidwest.com for consideration of free publication.

Friendly Fifties Luncheon

GALLIPOLIS FERRY — The Friendly Fifties group will meet on Thursday, Jan. 16 at noon at the Faith Gospel Church in Gallipolis Ferry for a luncheon.

Sleighbell Ball

CAMP CONLEY — The 26th annual Sleighbell Ball will be on Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. at the National Guard Armory in Camp Conley. Music will be by Gary Stewart Quintet and is sponsored by Main Street Point Pleasant, Inc. Tickets for the ball are available at 305 Main Street or from any Main Street Point Pleasant, Inc. Director.

WIC program providing support to families

MASON CO. — The Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Nutrition Program provides food, breastfeeding support and nutrition education to families. WIC is a supplemental food program for women who are pregnant, post-partum or breastfeeding and to infants and children up to the age of five. For more information contact the Point Pleasant office at 304-675-5279.

Narcotics Anonymous meetings

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Open Narcotics Anonymous meetings are currently being held at the St. Peters Episcopal Church located at 541 Second Ave. in Gallipolis, Ohio. The times and dates of the meetings are as follows: Sunday, 6 p.m.; Monday, 6 p.m.; Wednesday, noon; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, noon; and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Homeless count

MASON COUNTY — The “point-in-time homeless count” will take place throughout Mason County on Jan. 22-23 for 24 hours. In order to participate in identifying the number of homeless individuals in the county, contact the shelter at (304) 675-1124. Trainings for the count will take place on Jan. 14, Jan. 16, and Jan. 21 at 6 p.m.

Grief support group

POINT PLEASANT — A Grief Support Group meets every Monday, 5 to 6 p.m., at the Fisherman’s Net on Main Street in Point Pleasant. The meetings are open to anyone in the community needing support dealing with the loss of a friend or loved one.