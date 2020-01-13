26th annual Sleighbell Ball planned

POINT PLEASANT — The 26th annual Sleighbell Ball will be on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. at the National Guard Armory in Camp Conley.

The ball is a fund raiser for Main Street Point Pleasant, according to Executive Director Charles Humphreys. Main Street sponsors the event and the music, which will be performed by the Gary Stewart Quintet.

Humphreys said the money raised from the event will be used to help the community. The evening will consist of food, music and community.

“Main Street works everyday for Point Pleasant,” Humphreys said. “(The money) goes in a fund to come up with good stuff for the community.”

Tickets are $50 per person or $350 for a table, which is reserved for eight people. They can be purchased at the Main Street office at 305 Main Street or from any Main Street director.

Main Street Point Pleasant works to improve the city through various projects, said Humphreys. Those projects include the Riverfront Park with the amphitheater, murals; the town square project at Fourth Street; the A.F. Kisar House and more. Main Street was founded in the late 1980s and has brought millions of dollars into Point Pleasant.

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

