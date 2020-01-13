Demolition continues at future museum site

Demolition is continuing at the future site of the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center. The crew is in the process of removing the debris from the first building, which was torn down last week. As seen in the bottom right corner of the photo, a hole remains where the building formerly stood.

Demolition is continuing at the future site of the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center. The crew is in the process of removing the debris from the first building, which was torn down last week. As seen in the bottom right corner of the photo, a hole remains where the building formerly stood. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_DSC_0759a.jpg Demolition is continuing at the future site of the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center. The crew is in the process of removing the debris from the first building, which was torn down last week. As seen in the bottom right corner of the photo, a hole remains where the building formerly stood. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP