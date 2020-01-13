Candidates file in county races

POINT PLEASANT — The first day to file for the Primary Election in May is complete and many people are vying for countywide offices.

Filing certificate of announcements for county offices as of 4:20 p.m. Monday, according to the office of Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley are:

Assessor: Ron Hickman-D; Sally Smith-D

Magistrate: Ernie Watterson-Div.1; Melanie Sang-Div.2

Commissioner: Rick Handley-D-Dist.3

Sheriff: Jason Jeffers-D; Marc Kearns-D; Curtis McConihay-R; Corey Miller-R; Ronald Spencer-D

Board of Education: Meagan Bonecutter-Dist.3

Candidates had until 4:30 p.m. on Monday to file their paperwork. All potential candidates have until Jan. 25 to file their certificates. The Point Pleasant Register will continue to update the public on candidate filings as information becomes available and will print a complete listing of candidates when finalized after Jan. 25.

The Mason County Clerk’s Office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Candidates can mail filing forms, along with the applicable fee, but the envelope must be postmarked by midnight Jan. 30. Cromley’s office can be reached at 304-675-1997 to answer any filing questions.

Information on those filing for national and state offices will appear in an upcoming edition. Also this year, municipal elections are set for both Point Pleasant and New Haven. More on these elections in upcoming editions as well.

Filing certificates must be filed at the Mason County Clerk's Office on the second floor of the court house. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP

Filing period ends Jan. 25

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

