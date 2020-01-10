Services offered at the senior centers

MASON COUNTY — The Mason County Action Group (MCAG) manages two senior centers in Mason County and feed many people five days per week.

The Gene Salem Senior Center is located in Point Pleasant and is opened from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Mason Senior Center is in Mason and is open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Both senior centers serve lunch Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m. Bonnie Nibert, the In-Home Care Supervisor at MCAG, said there is a suggested donation based on monthly income. The donation is suggested because the MCAG receives funding through government programs including Bureau of Senior Services, Bureau of Medical Services, and Medicare, according to Nibert.

In addition to meals served at the centers, MCAG has a meals-on-wheels program that delivers meals to home-bound elderly individuals. Nibert said there are currently around 110 clients on the home delivered meal program. Those clients receive hot meals Monday-Friday and are also given a few shelf-stable meals in case there is bad weather and meals can’t get delivered.

MCAG also does non-emergency medical transportation for clients, which will allow those that are 60 years and older with no transportation to get to doctors appointments.

Lighthouse is another program that provides personal care along with housekeeping. The program is income based and requires a low payment by the client, according to Nibert.

Nibert said if someone wanted to get on any of these programs, they can call MCAG and apply for the programs they need. Some of the programs have income requirements or ability requirements to be eligible.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

