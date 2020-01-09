Finding food, and more, in ‘the pantry’

POINT PLEASANT — The Presbyterian Church in Point Pleasant serves the community in many ways — including helping to feed and clothe families.

The food pantry and clothes closet are open to the public every Wednesday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

In 2019, the food pantry served 450 families, or 1,360 people, according to church members and volunteers George Dowell and Donna Lambert. To be eligible to receive food packages from the church, an identification with a name and address is needed. Eligible families must live from Lakin to the Cabell County or Putnam County lines.

A family is able to receive one food box, which is customized to the size of the household, every two months, according to Lambert.

The food pantry is run entirely on donations and does not receive any government funding.

“We have been very fortunate to get monetary donations for the last several years from a gentleman that used to live in Point Pleasant,” Lambert said, “and his company has matched it. Now that’s going to end this year.”

Several area churches, schools, individuals, banks, and the post office donate food and money to the pantry.

For emergencies, the church has a blessing box that is stocked every day with non-perishable food items.

The Presbyterian Church also has a clothes closet available to those in need. The closet also runs on donations from the community. Donations of clothing items can be brought to the church during closet hours on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Identification of a name and local address is needed to participate in the clothing closet. Families can select items once per month at no cost.

Sizes range from infants to adults. At times, purses, towels, shoes and various other items can be find in the clothes closet.

Church volunteers said they are always in need of children’s clothes and men’s clothes, especially jeans.

During the summer months, the Presbyterian Church houses volunteers from West Virginia Ministry of Advocacy and Workshops (MAW). MAW teams stay at the church in Point Pleasant and complete housing projects around the community.

The church accepts applications for repairs from elderly, disabled, and low-income families for home repairs. Dowell said the home must be owned by the family and they can not do work on rental properties.

In 2019, the church has eight MAW teams ranging from nine to 42 people per team. They were able to build 18 decks and ramps for people throughout the area.

Dowell said he was told there are already five teams planning to come to Point Pleasant this year.

All home repair projects that MAW completes are free to the recipients.

“It doesn’t cost them anything,” Dowell said. “We go in and decide how big of a deck they need and how long the ramp needs to be.”

Throughout the year, the Presbyterian Church hosts the Community Thanksgiving Dinner, Easter egg hunts, sends out Christmas boxes with food and gifts, and various other projects.

The church is located on the corner of Eighth and Main Streets.

Families who live from Lakin to the Cabell County or Putnam County lines are eligible to receive food backs once every two months from the Presbyterian Church. The pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_pantry-1.jpg Families who live from Lakin to the Cabell County or Putnam County lines are eligible to receive food backs once every two months from the Presbyterian Church. The pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP The clothes closet is open on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and families are eligible to recieve items once per month. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_pantry-2.jpg The clothes closet is open on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and families are eligible to recieve items once per month. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP Volunteers at the the clothes closet said they are always in need of baby clothes and men’s clothing items. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_pantry-3.jpg Volunteers at the the clothes closet said they are always in need of baby clothes and men’s clothing items. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP

Offering meals, clothes, home repair

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

