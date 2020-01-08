Students dedicate book to retired cook

LEON — The preschool class at Leon Elementary School dedicated a book they wrote and illustrated to Jackie Corfee, a recently retired cook, before Christmas.

The book, titled “So Many Snowmen,” was written and illustrated by the class, which consists of 4-5 year old students, according to aide Denise Bonecutter.

“The children do the book,” Bonecutter said. “They draw the pictures and we ask them to tell about the illustration.”

The book is then sent off to be printed.

“It’s a great opportunity to be able to do this with the children,” Bonecutter said. “It gives them a better understanding of how a book is made.”

Bonecutter said the preschool class, taught by Joni Hart, has created a book for the last three years to be dedicated to someone special within the school.

Corfee retired at the end of the year after working for 23 years for Mason County Schools — 21.5 years of that service was spent at Leon Elementary School.

The dedication of the book reads as follows, “We dedicate this book to Jackie Corfee who lovingly prepared numerous hot meals for over 23 years as cook for the students at Leon Elementary School. We love you ‘Miss Jackie!’”

Corfee said the dedication was a surprise to her.

“I went in to see Santa that day,” Corfee said. “(The students) asked me to come back to their room and when I did, that’s when I found out about it.”

Jackie Corfee is pictured with the Leon Elementary Preschool students. The students wrote and illustrated a book and dedicated it to Corfee.

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

