PVH Employee of the Year named

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Pleasant Valley Hospital has announced Dean Richardson, as the 2019 Customer Service Employee of the Year.

Richardson works in Security. His recognition of this honor was announced during the PVH Christmas Luncheon held last month. He received a plaque, a check for $500 and a VIP parking spot for the year. According to a press release from PVH, “The PVH Employee of the Year Program recognizes professional and support staff that make exceptional contributions to the Hospital. All PVH representatives are encouraged to nominate colleagues who deserve this special acknowledgement.”

Richardson started his career with Pleasant Valley Hospital on Aug. 22, 1994, at the Nursing and Rehabilitation Center as a Housekeeping Attendant. He transferred to the hospital on July 31, 1995, and became a Security Guard.

The press release stated, “Dean was nominated by the Emergency Room Department. The ER was having a plumbing issue. Dean volunteered to clean it. This is above and beyond his job description. If it had not been cleaned, the patients would not have had a restroom until the next day. Dean is always willing to give assistance where needed. He always responds very quickly. He is friendly and courteous to everyone.”

Richardson lives in Point Pleasant, W.Va. and loves to fish and bow hunt. He also loves the Dallas Cowboys and the rock band KISS, according to the PVH press release.

Pleasant Valley Hospital’s 2019 Customer Service Employee of the Year is Dean Richardson, pictured at center. Joining him are Jeff Noblin, FACHE, PVH CEO, and Bryan Litchfield, director of Plant Operations, Safety and Security. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_1.9-EOY.jpg Pleasant Valley Hospital’s 2019 Customer Service Employee of the Year is Dean Richardson, pictured at center. Joining him are Jeff Noblin, FACHE, PVH CEO, and Bryan Litchfield, director of Plant Operations, Safety and Security. PVH | Courtesy