Caring for the cats

MASON COUNTY — Members of the Mason County Kitty Korral TNR (trap, neuter, release) have totalled the numbers for 2019 regarding the cats they have helped through their mission.

Since the organization formed in February 2019, they have spayed or neutered 256 cats, according to Cammy Simpkins, spokesperson for Kitty Korral.

The nonprofit seeks to spay and neuter cats to reduce the population throughout the county. Working solely on donations and raising funds, the organization traps feral cats, takes them to get spayed or neutered and returns them, according to Simpkins.

Also in 2019, 55 cats were sent to rescues and 19 were adopted. Simpkins said that 15 dogs were also sent to rescue. Simpkins explained, if they trap cats that are friendly and are suspected of being dumped, Kitty Korral will work to get them sent to a rescue or adopt them out.

“We’re not a rescue, but when we pick up kittens, we do try to send them to a rescue,” Simpkins said. She added that Kitty Korral started its adoption program in October.

Kitty Korral does not set an adoption fee, but appreciates donations to keep its mission going. Simpkins also said they will help people spay or neuter their domestic cats if they cannot afford it. During the winter months, it is difficult for Kitty Korral to trap cats because they cannot be released back outside after a surgery if the temperature is below 32 degrees. Simpkins said this time of year is when they work on the domestic cat list.

“We really would like more support from the community,” Simpkins said. The organization is looking for more volunteers, donations of cat food or cat litter, or monetary donations.

Mason County Kitty Korral TNR can be contacted through Facebook or 304-812-7485.

Kayla Hawthorne

