Miller announces service academy nominees

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-W.Va.) announced high school student nominees to four U.S. Military service academies on Tuesday.

Two of the 10 high school students who were nominated are from Mason County.

“West Virginians have always answered the call to defend our nation. I am proud to nominate these accomplished young men and women, and I thank them for their willingness to serve. These students represent our most courageous citizens who will go on serve our nation nobly,” said Miller.

The nominated students are as follows:

Nazar Abbas, 17, Point Pleasant, Mason County. Abbas, son of Deborah Vance, attends Point Pleasant High School and was nominated for the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, and U.S. Military Academy.

Blayne Lee Butler, 19, Gallipolis Ferry, Mason County. Butler, son of Jim and Anna Maria Butler, attends Naval Academy Preparatory School and was nominated for the U.S. Naval Academy.

Conner Scott Chapman, 18, Milton, Cabell County. Chapman, son of Ronald and Carla Chapman, attends Cabell Midland High School and was nominated for the U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Military Academy.

Samuel Joseph Haikal, 17, Huntington, Cabell County. Haikal, son of Dr. Lee and Jane Haikal, attends IMG Academy and was nominated for the U.S. Military Academy.

Ethan Robert Procto, 18, Huntington, Cabell County. Proctor, son of John and Karen Proctor, attends Huntington High School and was nominated for the U.S. Naval Academy.

Jacob Van Nostrand, 18, Culloden, Cabell County. Van Nostrand, son of John and Christine Van Nostrand, attends Cabell Midland High School and was nominated for the U.S. Naval Academy.

Jordon Nibert, 20, Fayetteville, Fayette County. Nibert, child of Jerry and Susannah Nibert, attends West Virginia University and was nominated for the U.S. Military Academy.

Zachary Lowes, 17, Logan, Logan County. Lowes, son of Guy and Lyndee Lowes, attends Logan High School and was nominated for the U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Military Academy.

Victoria Carson, 20, Summersville, Nicholas County. Carson, daughter of William and Lauren Carson, attends West Virginia University Technical and was nominated for the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Merchant Marines.

Harmon Randall Wamsley, 17, Cowen, Webster County. Wamsley, son of Randall and Jacqueline Wamsley, attends Webster County High School and was nominated for the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Merchant Marines.

While a congressional nomination is required to apply, it does not guarantee admission. Students will be notified individually if they are granted admission to one of the service academies.

Information provided by Congresswoman Miller’s office.

