Dasaro Joins PVH as Medical Director of Hospitalist Services

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) has welcomed Anthony Peter Dasaro, MD, as its new Medical Director of Hospitalist Services.

According to a press release from PVH, Dr. Dasaro is a highly specialized physician who brings more than 20 years of leadership experience coordinating medical care for hospitalized patients and establishing hospitalist programs, most recently at St. Francis Hospital in Charleston, W.Va.

“I was at a point in my career and my personal life, where I was looking for the opportunity to make an impact in a rural community,” said Dr. Dasaro. “I hope to bring some of my knowledge, skill and experience; as well as delivering evidence-based hospital medicine and technology to Pleasant Valley Hospital, so patients in the Point Pleasant area can receive the high-quality care they deserve right here in this community.”

The press release continued, “In his new role, Dr. Dasaro will provide leadership and expertise for PVH’s hospitalist service line, with a focus toward new initiatives. He will also work with primary care providers, nurse practitioners, caregivers, leaders, and other disciplines to identify and implement evidenced-based practices, facilitate mentoring and provider development strategies.”

“I’m very excited to become part of this community. This is a great next step for me,” Dr. Dasaro added. “I believe Pleasant Valley Hospital is also ready to take its next steps as it continues to bring highly specialized medicine to the community, and I am very thankful and excited to be a part of that.”

According to a statement from PVH, eager to begin his new role as Medical Director of Hospitalist Services at PVH, Dr. Dasaro looks forward to building relationships within the community, Mountain Health Network, and forming bonds with patients and their families.

Information provided by Pleasant Valley Hospital.

