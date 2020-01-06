‘Fairs and Festivals’ weekend… Locals to compete at state pageant

CHARLESTON — Five local Mason County ladies will be competing in the West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals (WVAFF) Pageant this weekend in Charleston.

Mason County has two pageants that send their queens to the West Virginia State Fairs and Festivals pageant every year. Those pageants are the Mason County Fair Queen Pageant and the Point Pleasant Battle Days Festival. Other residents of Mason County will be representing the Mid Ohio Valley Multi-Cultural Festival, the West Virginia Shanghai Parade and the Paw Paw District Fair Queen.

Those ladies who are competing from Mason County are Marlee Bruner, 2019 Mason County Fair Queen; Emily Prichard, 2019 Point Pleasant Battle Days Queen; Ally Harper, 2019 Mid Ohio Valley Multi-Cultural Festival; Anna Litchfield, 2019 West Virginia Shanghai Parade; and Emma Rice, 2019 Paw Paw District Fair Queen.

Bruner is the daughter of Darrel and Kathy Bruner of Apple Grove. She will be accompanied by Aimee Stein and Andrea Henderson, pageant directors of the Mason County Fair Queen Pageant, some past fair queens and family, as well as the pageant committee.

Prichard is the daughter of Jeff and Kathy Prichard of Oceana. She will be accompanied her friends and family members as well.

Harper is the daughter of Kevin and Vanessa Harper and she is representing the Mid Ohio Valley Multi-cultural Festival. She will be supported by her parents, family, friends, director and also her pageant board.

Litchfield is the daughter of James and Bridgette Litchfield and she is representing the West Virginia Shanghai Parade. Her family, friends and pageant committee will be accompanying her to the pageant.

Rice is the daughter of Olen and Jonna Rice. She is the 2019 Paw Paw District Fair Queen. She will be accompanied at the pageant by her parents and her directors.

These five will compete with 90 contestants from throughout West Virginia. The pageant consists of three areas of competition, including Event Promotion, Personal Interview and Evening Gown. The pageant begins Thursday, Jan. 9 and the finishes on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Friday, Jan. 10 is the Event Promotion Competition. This is the first phase of competition and will be conducted on Friday afternoon. During this competition contestants are judged on natural beauty, poise and presentation.

Contestants will also be judged by giving a 30-second timed presentation about their event.

Saturday, Jan. 11 will begin with the Judges Interviews. This is the second phase of competition. Each contestant will be interviewed by a panel of judges. At this time, the judges will consider poise, personality, and natural beauty.

Following the interviews will be the Evening Gown Competition. This is the third phase of competition. Judging is based on poise, personality and natural beauty.

From the tabulations of the three competitions (event promotion, interview, and evening gown) 15 semi-finalists will be chosen and interviewed from their fact sheets.

Tickets on Friday will be $45 and the Saturday night only ticket for $25 per person for anyone wishing to attend the Saturday night evening gown competition. The tickets will only be sold at the box office. Doors will open at the Charleston Civic Center at 5:30 p.m.

Marlee Bruner https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_Bruner.jpg Marlee Bruner Courtesy Ally Harper https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_Harper.jpg Ally Harper Courtesy Anna Litchfield https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_Litchfield.jpg Anna Litchfield Courtesy Emily Prichard https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_Prichard.jpg Emily Prichard Courtesy Emma Rice https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_Rice.jpg Emma Rice Courtesy https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-3.jpg Courtesy

Locals to compete at state pageant