MOVC classes begin next week

POINT PLEASANT — Classes at Marshall University, including the Mid Ohio Valley Center in Point Pleasant, will resume on Jan. 13 for the Spring 2020 semester.

Students who have been admitted to the university can register for classes until next Friday, Jan. 17.

The Mid Ohio Valley Center (MOVC) celebrated its 25th anniversary last semester, according to Director Homer Preece. MOVC offers students classes in many of Marshall’s programs.

Preece said the Point Pleasant branch has three programs that are particularly popular — bachelors in nursing, bachelors in social work and regents bachelor of arts (RBA), which Preece said is similar to a general studies program.

MOVC offers at least two years of courses for almost any program offered at the main campus in Huntington, according to Preece. The director does recommend considering going to the main campus for individuals who want to major in pre-medicine because the MOVC does not have high level science courses.

“We’re a great place to start for any program,” Preece said. “The reason why: we have smaller class sizes, so you’re not thrown in with 60 to 70 students.” Preece also said non-traditional college students might feel more comfortable and have less doubt with the smaller class sizes and all students can save some of the expense that a main branch university costs.

Preece is looking at adding a new program, but still need around four classes before things can be finalized. Preece would not say what that class is until it is final. However, he did say that the MOVC adds new classes every semester — such as its new psychology statistics and adult development, which is also a psychology class.

“We’re looking to continue to add new courses and to serve the tri-county area,” Preece said.

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

