Scott joins ‘Women’s Services’ at PVH

POINT PLEASANT — Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) Women’s Services welcomes board certified Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner Kylie Scott, WHNP-BC.

According to a press release from PVH, as a board certified women’s health nurse practitioner, Scott has completed a high level of medical education that enables her to treat patients, refer for specialty testing and prescribe medication. She provides routine physicals and well-women exams, health and wellness counseling, pregnancy testing and prenatal care, as well as care before and after menopause. She works closely with Fri Mofor-Eta, MD, FACOG, OB/GYN in meeting the needs of patients served by Women’s Services at PVH.

The release states, “Scott was born and raised in New Haven and takes great pride in serving her community. She first joined PVH in 2017 as a registered nurse with cardiopulmonary rehabilitation at Pleasant Valley Hospital. In 2018, Scott completed her master’s degree in Nursing, then went on to earn certification as a women’s health nurse practitioner.”

“The thing I like the most about being a women’s health certified nurse practitioner is being able to have a positive impact, and make a difference in women’s lives,” said Scott. “It’s very rewarding to take care of women I know, and to help improve the health of my community at the hospital where I was born.”

According to the PVH press release, “In addition to caring for women with various health needs, Scott works to help her patients live healthier lifestyles. She is a strong supporter of the Pleasant Valley Hospital Wellness Center, which is aimed at helping families work together to improve their health.”

Scott is a graduate of Ohio University, Ohio State University and the University of Cincinnati.

For more information or to make an appointment with Scott, call 304-857-6503.

Pleasant Valley Hospital has welcomed board certified Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner Kylie Scott, pictured, to Women’s Services. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_1.4-Scott.jpg Pleasant Valley Hospital has welcomed board certified Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner Kylie Scott, pictured, to Women’s Services. PVH | Courtesy