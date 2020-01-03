Deadlines for May Primary Election set

POINT PLEASANT — As primary season gets underway, there are important dates to remember.

The deadline to register to vote for the 2020 Primary Election is April 21. According to the Mason County Clerk’s Office, you can register to vote at the clerk’s office or online at the W.Va. Secretary of State website. The document required to register needs a name and the physical address — which could be a driver’s license, utility bill, bank statement, or government document.

People who will turn 18 years old by the General Election on Nov. 3 are eligible to register to vote and participate in the Primary Election — even if they are 17 in April.

As previously reported by the Register, there will be several county-wide races on the primary ballot, as well as a municipal election in Point Pleasant and seats up for grabs on the Mason County Board of Education.

The county-wide offices that will appear on the primary ballot (with current official) and the filing fee are as follows: Mason County Commissioner (seat currently held by Rick Handley), $406.56; Mason County Sheriff (currently held by Greg Powers who, due to term limits, is not eligible to run), $495.26; Mason County Assessor (position held by Ronald Hickman), $495.26; Mason County Prosecuting Attorney (position held by R.F. Stein, II), $1,057.28; Mason County Magistrate — both positions (currently held by Cheryl Miller-Ross and Melanie Sang), $575; Mason County Board of Education — two seats (seats currently held by Meagan Bonecutter and Rhonda Tennant), $25; Mason County Surveyor (no current), $10; Mason County Committee Members, $10. The candidate filing period is Jan. 13-25, according to Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley.

The City of Point Pleasant will also have positions available on the Municipal Election. According to City Clerk Amber Tatterson, there will be 12 positions on the May 2020 ballot. The elected candidate will take office July 1, 2020. These candidates (with current official) are as follows: Council members — Ward 1 (Patricia Sallaz); Ward 2 (Jerrie Howard-D); Ward 3 (Gabe Roush-D); Ward 4 (Leigh Ann Shepard-R); Ward 5 (Elain Grimm Hunt-R); Ward 6 (Judy Holland); Ward 7 (Brad Deal-D); Ward 8 (Rick Simpkins-R); At large — two seats (Janet Hartley-R and Charles Towner, Jr.-R); Mayor (Brian Billings-R); and City Clerk (Amber Tatterson-R).

The city’s Municipal Elections will have one candidate running on the Democratic ticket and one running on the Republican ticket. The candidates will be selected for their respective party in March after conventions are held. To register for the race, contact the city chair person for the political party.

The West Virginia Primary Election is May 12.

