For the record: Arrests reported

Mason County Sheriff’s Department

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests made Nov. 30 – Dec. 30: Daniel L. Marr, Jr., 40, Letart, domestic battery, arrested by Deputy Turner. Heather N. Likens, 32, Henderson, grand larceny, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Shirley R. Robie, 55, Henderson, grand larceny, arrested by Deputy Ferrell.

Castina M. Clark, 38, Henderson, fugitive from justice, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Tracy M. Large, 28, West Columbia, obstructing an officer, arrested by Deputy McCormick. Lucas J. Darst, 22, Apple Grove, permitting DUI, no insurance, arrested by Deputy Lee. Luke A. Logan, 18, New Haven, truancy, arrested by Lt. Greene.

Travis E. Johnson, 29, Gallipolis Ferry, domestic battery, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Corey S. Miller, 23, Gallipolis Ferry, public intoxication, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, arrested by Deputy Lee. Matthew T. Smith, 30, Apple Grove, violation of protective order, arrested by Deputy Butler.

Rodney D. Pearson, 62, Gallipolis Ferry, daytime burglary, arrested by Lt. Greene. Jeremy W. Ables, 34, Ravenswood, fleeing from officer, obstructing an officer, arrested by Deputy Anderson. Adam R. Lee, 25, Point Pleasant, capias, arrested by Deputy McCormick.

Michelle Young, 44, Hartford, shoplifting, arrested by Deputy Turner. Harvey H. Willoughby, III, 42, Point Pleasant, assault, brandishing, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Michael A. Salmons, 35, Glenwood, capias, arrested by Deputy Ferrell.

Michael S. Riggs, 29, Letart, capias, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Justin K. Rockey, 23, Point Pleasant, domestic battery, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Brenden G. Black, 30, Hartford, destruction of property, arrested by Deputy Veith.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-1.jpg