A tournament to remember

POINT PLEASANT — The 8th annual Andrea Bailes Indoor Soccer Tournament was held over the weekend at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School.

The annual tournament is in honor of Andrea Bailes, who was killed in 2011 at the age of 14 by a drunk driver. The tournament began in 2012 when her brothers, cousin and coach wanted to raise money for a memorial scholarship in Andrea’s honor, according to her mother Deana Spaulding.

The scholarship was fulfilled and Spaulding said the family has since turned it over to the soccer boosters. The money goes to the soccer team for scholarships and items they need to purchase. Spaulding said she and Andrea’s brothers decided that they wanted the boosters to donate 10 percent of the tournament proceeds to a charitable cause. This year, Spaulding suggested they give the money to a suicide prevention program, but the boosters have not made a final decision yet.

Donations also come from a group called Andrea’s Army, which helps with educating people about driving sober, according to Spaulding.

There were around 40 teams signed up for the tournament this year — including teams from Point Pleasant, Gallipolis, Hurricane, Winfield, Ripley, Ravenswood, Charleston, and even teams from South Carolina and Tennessee.

“(The tournament) is something that keeps us going every day,” Spaulding said. “When we see the community come together for us, it’s like she’s not forgotten.”

Pictured is the winning team of the women’s division, named Footloose. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_1-soccer.jpg Pictured is the winning team of the women’s division, named Footloose. Courtesy Pictured are players from the Point Pleasant men’s division. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_2-soccer.jpg Pictured are players from the Point Pleasant men’s division. Courtesy The Gallia team won the high school division. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_3-soccer.jpg The Gallia team won the high school division. Courtesy This team from Point Pleasant, named Red Knights, played in the under 12 division. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_4-soccer.jpg This team from Point Pleasant, named Red Knights, played in the under 12 division. Courtesy This team from Ripley played in the under 10 years old division, taking home medals. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_5-soccer.jpg This team from Ripley played in the under 10 years old division, taking home medals. Courtesy Pictured is the Point Pleasant J&R Crew, under 8 years old team. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_6-soccer.jpg Pictured is the Point Pleasant J&R Crew, under 8 years old team. Courtesy Pictured is the under 8 years old team from FCR. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_7-soccer.jpg Pictured is the under 8 years old team from FCR. Courtesy Team Patch, the winner of the high school girls division, is pictured. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_8-soccer.jpg Team Patch, the winner of the high school girls division, is pictured. Courtesy

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

