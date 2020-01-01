Pierce promoted to Vice President

MIDDLEPORT —Branch manager Randy Pierce has been promoted to Vice President with Home National Bank.

In addition to becoming Vice President, Pierce will manage both Middleport and Syracuse locations.

Pierce joined us in July of 2017 and played a key role in the opening and managing of the Middleport branch. Pierce, a Wahama High School alum, attended West Virginia Institute of Technology, and is a recent graduate from the Ohio Bankers League Management School.

With his previous 12 years at US Bank as branch manager, Pierce brings a wealth of experience to HNB. He serves on the board of directors for Meigs County Chamber and Middleport Business Association. He is also Deacon/Sunday School Director at Faith Baptist Church (Mason, W.Va.) and varsity golf coach for Wahama High School.

Pierce is married to his wife of 31 years, Elizabeth Pierce, with two grown sons, Colin and Nolan.

“We are excited to welcome Randy into his new role at Home National Bank. Please join us in congratulating Randy Pierce as our new Vice President,” stated the bank in a news release.

