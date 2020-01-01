January events at Mason County senior centers

MASON COUNTY — Health and wellness will be emphasized at Mason County’s senior citizen centers during the month of January.

Presentations at both the Gene Salem Senior Center in Point Pleasant and the Mason Senior Center in Mason will focus on thyroid health, cooking, wellness and Medicare.

In Point Pleasant, “Cookbooks with Carmen” will be held Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. Ann Dalton will present “Medicare – Complaints, Grievances, and Beneficiary Resources” on Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. Wellness checks will be conducted by Ruth Upton, R.N., on Jan. 15 at 10:30 a.m., followed by “Thyroid Awareness” by Malissa Slone, R.N.

Crafting will finish out the month at the Gene Salem center, with “Crafts by Yvette” on Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. On Jan. 28, “Sewing and Embroidery with Carmen” will be held at 10 a.m.

Regular activities include bingo on Mondays and Fridays, the Senior Center Country Band on Wednesdays, and church service or Bible study on Thursdays. All begin at 10 a.m.

Mason center activities will begin Jan. 3 with wellness checks by Angie Dorsey, R.N. at 10 a.m. Following, she will make a presentation on thyroid awareness. Dalton will speak on the Medicare topic on Jan. 15 at 11:30 a.m.

“Crafts with Missie” will be held Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. Regular activities are bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m., Healthy Steps Exercise Group on Wednesdays at 10 a.m., and music and church services on Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Both centers, as well as the Mason County Action Group business office, will be closed Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day and Jan. 20 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

