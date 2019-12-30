Toys for Kids serves 130

MASON COUNTY — The Toys for Kids Association wrapped up the Christmas season by giving toys to local children throughout Mason County.

Toys for Kids coordinator Brandy Sweeney said the organization was able to serve around 130 children this year with the donations they received from business and individuals in the community. The total number of children was down this year compared to last year, Sweeney said. She said the organization was able to provide better quality items.

The association operates on donations — both monetary and donated items. Sweeney said the 2019 Christmas season went very well and they were blessed to have many donations.

Toys for Kids raises funds annually to purchase toys for children. These events include the Battle Days Pageant, the boot drive and the Light of Christmas trees at Gunn Park.

The Christmas trees, which are still decorated and lite, will be removed on Jan. 6. Sweeney said the decorations can be removed from the trees after Jan. 1 and before Jan. 6. The City of Point Pleasant will be disposing of them.

Sweeney said that the Toys for Kids Association has a storage building year-round for anyone who would like to donate toward 2020 Christmas. Sweeney said when members see items on sale, they will purchase them to start preparing for the next season.

“We’ve been around for so long — over 30 years — and each year I realize we live in such a special community because they are always willing to help,” Sweeney said. She hopes the children have a smile on their face because of the Christmas gifts they were able to receive.

