New shelter to be completed in 2020

POINT PLEASANT — Construction on the new Mason County Homeless shelter is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2020.

The homeless shelter was recently awarded a grant from the Affordable Housing Program (AHP) of the Federal Home Loan Bank for a new shelter. The amount awarded is $650,000. The total estimated project cost is $756,932.

Homeless shelter Director John Machir, said the deadline to complete the project with the funding is December 2020.

Machir said he is waiting on the specific conditions from the AHP before they can have any concrete plans for the project. These specifics, which include banking system information and timeline schedules, will come in February.

Machir said he anticipates the project to be bid out by April and then begin construction.

“It will be a pretty aggressive construction schedule,” Machir said.

The new shelter will be in northern Point Pleasant on Mossman Avenue in a lot bordering the Mason County 911 Center.

Machir said he is happy to be able to expand the shelter and to better accommodate more families.

As previously reported by the Register, Machir and volunteers with the Mason County Homeless Shelter will be conducting the annual point-in-time count on Jan. 21-23 throughout the county. This will be to count the homeless, or unsheltered, population in Mason County. Volunteers will receive training on the technology and how to approach suspected homeless individuals. Machir said the count is critical because Congress uses the data to determine where federal funds will be provided.

By Kayla Hawthorne

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

