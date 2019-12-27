Primary Election filing dates approaching

The 2020 Primary Election in Mason County will have several county offices on the ballot and the City of Point Pleasant will be hosting its municipal election as well. County voters will also be voting on state and national races.

The West Virginia Primary Election is May 12, 2020. The candidate filing period is Jan. 13-25, 2020, according to Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley.

The county-wide offices that will appear on the primary ballot (with current official) and the filing fee are as follows: Mason County Commissioner (seat currently held by Rick Handley), $406.56; Mason County Sheriff (currently held by Greg Powers who, due to term limits, is not eligible to run), $495.26; Mason County Assessor (position held by Ronald Hickman), $495.26; Mason County Prosecuting Attorney (position held by R.F. Stein, II), $1,057.28; Mason County Magistrate — both positions (currently held by Cheryl Miller-Ross and Melanie Sang), $575; Mason County Board of Education — two seats (seats currently held by Meagan Bonecutter and Rhonda Tennant), $25; Mason County Surveyor (no current), $10; Mason County Committee Members, $10.

Current Mason County Committee Members are as follows:

Republicans: District 1-Ricky Kearns, Jr. and Sarah Stover; District 2-Matthew Roush ; District 3-Michael Shaw, Jr. and Dianne Buck; District 4-Curt McConihay and Merlie Hart; District 5-Jacob Hill ; District 6-Lloyd Akers and Donna Akers; District 7-Jim Butler and Anna Marie Butler; District 8-Katie Zellmer.

Democrats: District 1-Jeffrey Fowler and Agnes Roush; District 2-Scott Brewer and Linda Brewer; District 3-Greg Barker and Shirley Livingston; District 4-Floyd Sayre and Bonnie Fruth; District 5-Thomas McNeely and Marty Reed; District 6-Kevin Fooce and Jerrie Howard; District 7-Jason Jeffers and Sarah Jeffers; District 8-Randall Mayes and Freeda Mayes.

To run for the county commission seat, candidates must be from District 1 or 3. The Board of Education members will be elected based off the results of the May election.

The City of Point Pleasant will also have positions available on the Municipal Election. According to City Clerk Amber Tatterson, there will be 12 positions on the May 2020 ballot. The elected candidate will take office July 1, 2020. These candidates (with current official) are as follows: Council members — Ward 1 (Patricia Sallaz); Ward 2 (Jerrie Howard-D); Ward 3 (Gabe Roush-D); Ward 4 (Leigh Ann Shepard-R); Ward 5 (Elain Grimm Hunt-R); Ward 6 (Judy Holland); Ward 7 (Brad Deal-D); Ward 8 (Rick Simpkins-R); At large — two seats (Janet Hartley-R and Charles Towner, Jr.-R); Mayor (Brian Billings-R); and City Clerk (Amber Tatterson-R).

The city’s Municipal Elections will have one candidate running on the Democratic ticket and one running on the Republican ticket. The candidates will be selected for their respective party in March after conventions are held. To register for the race, contact the city chair person for the political party.

According to a press release form the West Virginia Secretary of State office, the following offices will also be on the primary ballot and Certificate of Announcements must be filed at the Secretary of State’s Office: President, US senate, US House of Representative, Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, State Auditor, State Treasurer, Commissioner of Agriculture, Justice of the WV Supreme Court of Appeals, WV State Senate, WV House of Delegates, Circuit Court Judge (unexpired).

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/12/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-17.jpg

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.