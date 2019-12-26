Board of education approves agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education recently held both a special and regular meeting, where school board members approved agenda items.

The first meeting was a special meeting to discuss “student discipline.” The board approved the Superintendent’s recommendation that an unnamed student may be expelled for up to a maximum of 12 consecutive months from Dec. 18 to Dec. 17, 2020, subject to terms set forth within WV Code 18A-5-1a, paragraph (g).

All board members were present during the special meeting and the regular meeting — including President Jared Billings, Vice President Meagan Bonecutter, Ashley Cossin, Dale Shobe and Rhonda Tennant.

During the regular meeting, the board approved the placement of Molly Fisher, Madison Stewart, and Nolan Pierce, Marshall University Students, to do their student teaching in Mason County Schools for 2019/20 school year.

Terri miller was approved as a driver for the 2019/20 school year. Her driving record has been checked by the WV Department of Motor Vehicles.

The board approved the Working Agreement between Mason County Board of Education and Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehab Center, to provide clinical experience for students from Mason County Career Center.

Family Medical Leave was granted for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave to Rebecca Roll, teacher at Leon Elementary; Sobina McCoy, aide at Central Office Itinerant; and Deloris Shepard, aide at Central Office Itinerant.

The following extra-curricular matters were approved: accepted the resignation of Sandra Mullins, Bus Aide, Route #145, effective Dec. 6; accepted the resignation of Wade Stansberry, head Jr High Football coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High, effective Dec. 12; and approved the employment of Helen Lanier as Home-bound/Alternative Ed, Mason County School for Success, effective Dec. 20.

The board approved the purchase and installation of a pole barn near the eastern-most boundary of the Wahama Campus. Funding for the initial purchase of the pole barn and materials are provided for by state Career Technical Education Grant Funds.

The board approved the lease agreement with Lloyds Electronics, to supply new digital repeaters for school buses. The lease period will be thirty months at an annual cost of $6,600. State Aide for public schools will be the funding source.

The board approved the lease agreement with Superior Office Service, Inc., to supply copy machines for all locations, for a period of sixty-three months, at an annual cost of $103,414.10. Excess Levy funds will be the funding source.

The board approved finance matters and the ratification of orders issued, transfers and supplements in the total amount of $703,666.75.

The next regular business meeting for the Mason County School Board will be Jan. 14, 2020 at 6 p.m.