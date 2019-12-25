Ohio History Day returns to Rio

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The Region 9 Ohio History Day Contest will make a return to the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College for the second year in a row in March 2020.

This spring event, slated for March 7, 2020, allows students in grades 4-12 from Athens, Gallia, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pike, Ross, Scioto, and Vinton counties to create a project tied to a theme. This year’s theme is “Breaking Barriers in History.”

David Moore, Region 9 coordinator for National History Day in Ohio and an Education Consultant for the Gallia-Vinton Educational Service Center, explained the focus of the event.

“History Day is an opportunity for students to explore their own research into topics that they are interested in and to showcase their talent in presenting their projects,” Moore stated. “It is also a chance for parents to work with their children in preparing and doing research for the contest.”

In addition to students, the event also provides a great opportunity for community members who share a love of history to volunteer to judge the projects. Moore says those interested should have a professional background in history and education.

“We are thrilled to have History Day return to the University of Rio Grande for a second year,” Moore said. “We were very pleased with the turnout from last year’s contest and our hope is to see even more students participate this year.”

Registration for Ohio History Day is now open until Feb. 21, 2020. Everyone involved, including teachers, students, judges, and volunteers, must register online before the deadline date. For more information, please visit rio.edu/event/region-9-ohio-history-day/

A scholarship is also available that will waive the $10 registration fee. Made possible by a gift from the William K. Laidlaw Jr. Memorial Endowment Fund, students need to apply for this through the application form which can be found on the website. The deadline for submission for this this is Feb. 7, 2020.

For more information on Ohio History Day, to become a judge, or to register for the event, contact David Moore at 740-245-0593 or email questions to 90_dmoore@seovec.org.

Information submitted by the University of Rio Grande.

