‘Crosslight’ assisting those in need

ASHTON — Crosslight of Hope is asking for donations of coats, boots and blankets for the winter season.

These donations will be going into its clothing pantry in Ashton.

“Our clothing pantry is open to anybody in Mason County in need,” said Director Teresa Wilson. “The organization also has a food pantry, but to become a client you must fill our an application to qualify for assistance.

Our food clients have to fill out an application because we are a subsidiary of Facing Hunger Food Bank, so we are through the (United States Department of Agriculture) USDA or the Emergency Food Assistance Program,” Wilson said. “The application is a two-page document that requires a name, address and income amount. Clients must also sign an agreement and understanding that once you sign up with one USDA food bank, you cannot go to more than one to receive your food assistance.”

Wilson said families who receive SNAP benefits are automatically qualified to become a client at the food pantry. If a family does not receive SNAP, they can still qualify.

“We’re here for the community — for people who are in crisis or for people who need help getting by,” Wilson said.

Crosslight of Hope serves residents from Glenwood to Gallipolis Ferry, Wilson said. They currently have 150 families as active clients.

Wilson said during the Christmas season, Crosslight’s main focus is “Hope’s Angels,” which is an angel tree type of program. Local churches buy Christmas presents for the clients. In 2019, more than 80 children received gifts through the program.

Crosslight of Hope also packaged turkey and Thanksgiving meal bags for 125 families — this provided for 309 individuals for Thanksgiving. Wilson said there were more donations than needed, so they were able to pass out 40 Christmas meal bags to the senior clients.

Wilson said the Mount Union Church created an “Undie Sundey,” where church members donated underclothes, socks and t-shirts for Crosslight clients.

“We’re extremely grateful for the blessings that we’ve gotten during Christmas time,” Wilson said, “but it is a year-round need. There’s always a need for food. There’s always a need for, especially, men’s clothes.”

To donate or become a client, Wilson said you can contact the Crosslight of Hope, Inc. Facebook page or visit or call the pantry during open hours at 304-576-2971.

Crosslight of Hope is located at 33483 Huntington Road in Ashton and is open on Mondays from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., except on the first Monday of every month when it is closed.

