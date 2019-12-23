MCCC receives Claflin grants

POINT PLEASANT — Two departments at the Mason County Career Center recently received Claflin Grants.

The welding department, instructed by Brent Hereford, and the engineering programs, instructed by Steve Richardson were awarded with the grants.

Richardson told the Register that equipment would be purchased for the classroom with the grant money — including a drill press, band saw, belt sander and a materials/truss tester.

“My engineering program requires students to build and test items that they have designed,” Richardson said. These tools will be used to help students accomplish their projects.

The funds will be used to purchase equipment for the welding department.

The Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation announced recently it has awarded $1 million in the last 10 years to various programs and organizations in Mason County. Mason County Schools was the recipient of 48 percent of those funds — totaling $475,085.78. The Mason County Career Center received $53,442.47 of that total.

(Editor’s note: More on a decade of awards from the Claflin Foundation in an upcoming edition.)

Pictured is Steve Richardson, the engineering instructor, accepting the Claflin grant from Stephen Littlepage, the Claflin Foundation’s president. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/12/web1_MCCC-Richardson.jpg Pictured is Steve Richardson, the engineering instructor, accepting the Claflin grant from Stephen Littlepage, the Claflin Foundation’s president. Mason County Schools | Courtesy

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

